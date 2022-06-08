Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

