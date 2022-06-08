Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,702 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

