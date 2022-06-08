Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 26,305 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 186,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

STEP stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

