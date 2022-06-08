Lcnb Corp Acquires 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

