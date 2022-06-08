Lcnb Corp Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.