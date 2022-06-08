Lcnb Corp Sells 180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.38.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.