Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $16.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

