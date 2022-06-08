Legal & General Group Plc Sells 169,690 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,690 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $416,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.23.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.