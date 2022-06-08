Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $324,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,617.82.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $824.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $948.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,065.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 224.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

