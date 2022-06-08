Lethean 1-Day Volume Tops $401.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $247,250.93 and approximately $401.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,131.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.99 or 0.05868613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00206342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00585774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00608055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00069767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

