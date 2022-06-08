LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 2.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.