LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 2.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$26.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.
LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)
