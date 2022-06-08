Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.72 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

