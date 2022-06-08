Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $151,402.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00204593 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

