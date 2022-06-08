Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$76.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 794,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,059. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$19.58 and a one year high of C$165.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at C$189,904.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

