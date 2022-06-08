Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

LMB opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

