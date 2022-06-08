Linear (LINA) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.26 or 1.00015162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

