LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,105.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

