Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $62.02 or 0.00204532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $621.28 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017659 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,465,069 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

