LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $60.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 1,080,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in LKQ by 69.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 90.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 305,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

