Locus Chain Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $90.91 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

