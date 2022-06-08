Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Down 1.5%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 11,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.