London Co. of Virginia Buys 5,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,051 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
