London Co. of Virginia Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

