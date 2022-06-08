London Co. of Virginia Has $22.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

