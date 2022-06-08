London Co. of Virginia Invests $118,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $240.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.