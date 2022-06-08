London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

