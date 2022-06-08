London Co. of Virginia Trims Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.52% of Graham worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $606.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.14. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.