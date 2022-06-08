London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 42 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LSC opened at GBX 3,750 ($46.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £459.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,686.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.14. London Security has a twelve month low of GBX 2,151 ($26.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($49.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

