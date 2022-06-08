London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 42 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON LSC opened at GBX 3,750 ($46.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £459.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,686.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.14. London Security has a twelve month low of GBX 2,151 ($26.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($49.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.
