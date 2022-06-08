Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 1,116,302 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,116,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,867,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $16,936,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

