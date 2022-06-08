Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 14,204 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

