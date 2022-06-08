Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.82% of Skyline Champion worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of SKY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.