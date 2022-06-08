Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $40.56 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,288 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Primo Water by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 375,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

