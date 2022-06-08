Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $42.05 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

