Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,809 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $15,093,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CHX stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

