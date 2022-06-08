Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 314,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

