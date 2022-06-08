Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

