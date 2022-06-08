Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.30% of Itron worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Itron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.