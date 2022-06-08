Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,735 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

