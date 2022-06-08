Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 528 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $39,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $366.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.72 and its 200 day moving average is $418.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

