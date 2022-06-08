Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 68,325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,325 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $180.96. The firm has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.55.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.