Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $38.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares changing hands.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

