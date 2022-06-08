Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $38.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $41.59. Lovesac shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 118,941 shares changing hands.
LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.