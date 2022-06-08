LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,111 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.65% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.