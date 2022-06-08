LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,111 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.65% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
