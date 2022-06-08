MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
Featured Articles
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.