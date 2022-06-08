Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 453,501 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.82% of Vertiv worth $76,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.