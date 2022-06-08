Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $67.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,720,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 364,947 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

