Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $83.77 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $83,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

