Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 109,468 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109,468 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 85,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

NYSE GM opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

