Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $93,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.