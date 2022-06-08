Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 220,172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 220,172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

