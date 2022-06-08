Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383,080 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of UBS Group worth $74,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in UBS Group by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after acquiring an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

